Timmins wants newcomers to stay: Canada's 'heart of gold' city seeks a love that lasts

After a day's work as a veterinary surgeon in Dubai, Everard Kasimanwuna was eager to get home and turn straight to his favourite show, the 24-hour Timmins Web cam with two options: a view of the main downtown street or the main downtown lake.

"I'd go on those two cameras and I'd tell myself, 'Well, someday I'll be here,'" said Everard, laughing.

"Saying that to myself built that desire."

Timmins offered the job he wanted, a home he could afford, plenty of fluffy snow to enjoy all winter… and a miraculously swift route to permanent resident status.

Nevertheless, his recent major life choice puzzled some of his friends.

"I tell people I moved from Dubai and they're, like, 'What were you thinking? Are you out of your mind?'" he said, conceding he was "living the life" in Dubai.

"The pay was great," Everard added.

From the glamour of Dubai to tiny Timmins

Dubai is home to Lindsay Lohan, Madonna, and Lionel Messi. Giorgio Armani's hotel fills ten floors of the Burj Khalifa (the world's tallest building). The temperature rarely dips below 20 C. It's a perennial contender on lists of The World's Most Glamorous Cities.

And then there's Timmins. A north-eastern Ontario city with a population listed as 45,000 on the welcome sign, although Statistics Canada reports this falling to 41,000 in the 2021 census. It's an eight-hour drive north from Toronto to the centre of Timmins, where the most notable downtown attraction is a vast open-pit mine.

In Timmins, Ont. the open mine pit is in the middle of the city. There’s a lookout where people can sit and look down inside. ‘We are literally the city with a heart of gold,’ says Mayor Boileau. (Tom Howell/CBC)

In 2019, it made Macleans magazine's list of Canada's Top Ten "Most Dangerous Places."

Everard's wife Ifeoma Kasimanwuna loved Dubai above all for its sense of safety.

She recalls how a child could leave their teddy bear at the mall, and you could return later to find it in exactly the same spot. The same would hold true if you left your laptop on top of your car and walked away, she added.

Ifeoma explains what swung the family's big decision.

"We wanted that permanence that the UAE [United Arab Emirates] could not offer," she said. Their residency visas in Dubai depended on keeping their jobs, making their situation fundamentally precarious.

Everard (left) and Ifeoma Kasimanwuna moved from Dubai to Timmins, Ont. in 2021. Everard says he loves to shovel snow, he enjoys evening walks or riding his bicycle, and most of all, he loves the people. (Submitted by Everard Kasimanwona )

A pilot project in 11 rural and northern Canadian communities grants permanent residency status in Canada to people who can demonstrate a willingness to live and work there instead of in more popular metropolitan centres. For people frustrated by long waits for permanent residency in places like the Greater Toronto Area, the process can seem strikingly smooth.

"I remember my friends asking me about it. Do you know anybody in the embassy? Why? Why is it so fast?" recalled Everard.

After applying for entry through the program in June 2020, he was interviewed by program officers in October. The family received visas for Canada in February 2021. Everard's permanent residency card was in his hands one month later.

"Less than nine months, that was amazing," Everard said. "I'd never heard that happen to anybody before."

Selling Timmins as a place to call home

For decades, Timmins has suffered from the curses afflicting many smaller cities: declining population, downtown desolation, a youth exodus, labour shortages, and a shrinking tax base. Crime levels remain high above the national average. Death rates relating to opioid addiction are among the highest in Canada.

The immigration pilot project forms part of a larger campaign to throw off the curse and re-emerge as a glittering northern city that can attract newcomers from down south. A hundred years ago, they came here seeking gold. Now Timmins can offer another treasure that could catch southerners' attention: cheap houses.

"The cost of living is still quite affordable here," said Michelle Boileau, who became the city's mayor in November 2022. She hopes an influx of immigrants will help turn the town's fortunes around, filling vacancies in local businesses and services, while adding to the vibrancy of the community culture.

As the mayor of Timmins, one of Michelle Boileau’s jobs is to make the city an attractive option for those seeking a profitable urban Canadian lifestyle. (Tom Howell/CBC)

"The last census definitely didn't capture the wave of immigration that has arrived now in Timmins," said Boileau. "I'm really hopeful in the next census we'll see some growth. I'm optimistic about that."

Timmins sprang to life as a town after the signing of Treaty 9 and the subsequent Porcupine Gold Rush of 1909-1911. From its origins as a mining camp, it grew quickly to become a town of thousands during the 1920s. The largest employer, Hollinger Consolidated Gold Mines, built hundreds of identical homes for miners and their families. The so-called "Hollinger Homes" were covered in green or red tar-paper and become an iconic image of Timmins life.

"We were very multicultural back then," says Kaitlyn Dubeau, a curator at the Timmins Museum. "There were 27 different ethnicities represented in a community and the population was only a few thousand. We like to say that Timmins was multicultural before Toronto was."

Hundreds of identical houses for mining employees were built by Hollinger Consolidated Gold Mines beginning in the 1920s. (Tom Howell/CBC)

She draws a parallel between the diversity of people coming a century ago for work at the British Empire's largest gold mine and the recent arrival of hundreds of new Canadians in the community during the past decade.

"It's nice to see history sort of repeating itself, going through that cycle," said Dubeau.

Bilingual city aims to attract francophone immigrants

Approximately 40 per cent of Timmins residents identify as francophone, including the town's recently elected mayor. Half the population describes itself as bilingual (between French and English).

The local campus of College Boréal saw its first cohort of international students graduate from their mechanics program in 2023 — and although that was a group of only 10 students, campus director Melanie Dufresne expects the numbers to grow steadily, changing the character of Timmins as more students choose to stay and live in the town after completing their studies.

"Already, we're seeing things change. There are football matches happening. The food scene is changing. It's all really wonderful," said Dufresne.

A promising sign? Timmins Tigers Cricket Club win first cup

One mark of Timmins' progress in attracting a new population is its emergence as a serious competitor in the Northern Ontario Cricket League. In August 2023, the town's team, the Timmins Tigers, won their first tournament cup after a two-year-long string of losses.

All of the players moved to Timmins within the past decade, mostly from northern India.

Timmins Tigers team captain Nikul Patel bowls during practice. Several players say the presence of this cricket club helped motivate their decision to move to Timmins. (Tom Howell/CBC)

Club director Deepak Datta was living in London, Ont., where he graduated from the Schulich School of Dentistry. One day, he saw a job offer for a dentist in Timmins.

"The first thing I searched is, is there cricket in Timmins?" said Datta. "And yes! That was a big boost. So I chose Timmins. And so have many others."



Guests in this episode:

Everard Kasimanwuna is a veterinarian at the Hard Rock Animal Hospital, Timmins.

Ifeoma Kasimanwuna, formerly "The Queen Mother" on Trend 100.9 FM in Nigeria, is now a co-ordinator at the Timmins & District Multicultural Centre, Immigration Settlement Services.

Michelle Boileau is the mayor of Timmins.

Amy Knifton is assistant director at the Timmins Public Library.

Kaitlyn Dubeau is assistant curator at the Timmins Museum National Exhibition Centre.

Yuvraj Modi is a former Timmins resident.

Mary Ellen Pauli is the former owner of Christopher's Coffee House and recipient of a Governor-General of Canada Certificate of Commendation for helicopter rescue.

Cameron Grant is a freelance advocate for Northern Ontario and communications manager at Cochrane District Social Services.

Mélanie Dufresne is campus director at Collège Boréal—Timmins.

Michelle Mailloux is post-secondary manager at Collège Boréal—Timmins.

Deepak Datta is director of the Timmins Tigers Cricket Club.



CBC IDEAS would like to thank Gulab Singh and Bailey Campbell at the Timmins Economic Development Corporation, Maija Hoggett at Timmins Today, Josh Wood of the Timmins Symphony Orchestra, and Gurpreet Azad for their help in the production of this documentary.

*The documentary, Hands Up Who Loves Timmins, was produced by Tom Howell.



