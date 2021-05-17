Music on Mars: Listen to a symphony from space

Until now, Mars had been a silent mystery.

After years of attempts and failures to get a microphone on Mars, NASA's latest rover, Perseverance achieved success. It landed in February 2021 carrying two microphones.

For Jason Achilles Mezilis, a musician and record producer who has also worked for NASA, listening to the haunting Martian wind was an emotional experience.

"I'm in this bar half drunk, and I go over to the corner and I listen to it on my cellphone and ... I broke down."

The atmosphere of Mars is a little thinner than Earth's, but it still has enough air to transmit sound.

Ben Burtt is an Oscar-winning sound designer, editor and director. From Star Wars to WALL-E to Star Trek, Burtt made the sounds of cinematic space fantasy. But he's also deeply interested in the sound of actual space reality.

"All sound is a form of wind, really. It's a puff of air molecules moving. And when I heard the sound, I thought: 'well, you know, I've heard this many times in my headphones on recording trips,'" Burtt said.

"But you tell me that this is a sound made by Perseverance, of course, I suddenly adapt my view to this amazing bit of data from a planet that we've never heard anything like this before. And it takes on a very special meaning."

Below are some sounds of space — and the sonic beauty of the cosmos.

An electromagnetic symphony

Space is full of radio waves, from both spacecraft and natural phenomena. One beautiful example is the "dawn chorus," radio waves sent to earth when solar winds interact with Earth's magnetosphere.

NASA's Cassini probe spent 10 years flying around the planet Saturn and its moons. In 2003, it collected radio waves from Saturn, which sound like this:

In March of 1979, Voyager 1 reached the planet Jupiter, and picked up these radio emissions from lightning in the Jovian atmosphere.

Orbital Rhythm

SYSTEM Sounds, founded by University of Toronto astrophysicist and musician Matt Russo, translates data from space into music.

Planets or moons sometimes fall into what's called "orbital resonance," where two or more bodies pull each other into a regular rhythm. One example is the three inner moons of Jupiter, Ganymede, Europa, and Io.

So you have these three moons locked in an orbital resonance. And the rhythm is very similar to what a drummer might play. There's a very simple regularity," Russo explained.

"And there's something about our ears and our auditory system that finds that pleasing, finds repeating rhythms with simple ratios between them pleasing or natural sounding. It's predictable. So it gives you something to kind of latch on to emotionally."

Russo created this tool to illustrate the musical rhythm of the Galilean moons.

One recently-discovered solar system is particularly musical. Trappist-1 was discovered in 2017, and all of its planets are in orbital resonance.

Sonic visualizations

During the pandemic, scientists at NASA, with the help of SYSTEM Sounds, tried to find new ways of connecting people with the beauty of space. The result was "sonic visualizations," translating data captured by telescopes into sound instead of pictures.

Most images of space come from data translated into colours, such as Cassiopeia A, the remains of an exploded star.

A given colour is usually assigned to the electromagnetic signature of each chemical in the dust cloud. But instead of assigning a colour, a musical note can be assigned, allowing us to hear Cassiopeia A instead of just seeing it.

Cassiopeia A



Cat's Eye Nebula

This is the Cat's Eye Nebula, a dying star, translated into sound using data from the Chandra X-Ray Observatory and the Hubble Space Telescope.



Milky Way galaxy

This is the centre of the Milky Way. This visualization translates data from the Chandra X-Ray Observatory, Hubble Space Telescope, and Spitzer Space Telescope. X-Ray's collected by Chandra are played on the xylophone, visible light from Hubble is played on a violin, and infrared light collected by Spitzer is played on piano.

Kim Arcand, visualization scientist for NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory, says it's a beautiful mix of science and art.

"You can hear when it's the time for the infrared or the piano to shine. And then the violin kind of kicks in with these plucky little pieces along some of the more energetic materials around these stars," said Arcand.

"And then finally, you hear like the crescendo. It's a very excited, high pitched cacophony of the high energies xylophone happening right around Sagittarius A star, that super massive black hole where all of this energetic stuff is happening."

