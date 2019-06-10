How Denis Diderot introduced a new radical way of thinking with his Encyclopédie

What would happen if we could see the world through fresh eyes, and think about human experience in a new way, unencumbered by the old, discredited systems of knowledge?

That in part is what the Enlightenment was all about, and the French philosopher Denis Diderot was one of that small group of 18th-century thinkers who began to explore a radical new way of thinking about all knowledge.

Diderot writes in the Encyclopedia that his goal is to change the ordinary way of thinking. - Sophie Audidiére

Fear of prison kept Diderot from publishing much in his own lifetime, apart from his magisterial Encyclopédie, which proposed a new way of organizing everything we know and experience.

This great project of the mid 1700's was a compendium of all human knowledge, to be written by the greatest writers of the age, in French, for anyone to read.

The editor, Diderot was the brilliant son of a master cutler from Langres in north-eastern France, who by 1735 had abandoned his plans to become a priest and was living an impoverished bohemian life in Paris.

Diderot's massive Encyclopédie, completed in 1776, became one of the road maps for the French revolution of 1789: humans, it asserted, could figure out the world for themselves.

Ideas producer Philip Coulter and philosophy professor, Sophie Audidière, browse through Volume 1 of Denis Diderot's massive Encyclopédie, at the Mazarin Library within the Palais de l'institut de France. The full project which includes 28 volumes was completed in 1776. (Philip Coulter/CBC)

It's very hard for us now, in the jaded 21st century, to reimagine the 18th century. It was a time when big ideas about the centrality of humans to an understanding of the world were in play, ideas that reached a kind of pinnacle in both something like modern representative democracy as well as the horror of the killing fields of the Place de la Concorde during the French Revolution.

Modern democracy and the Declaration of the Rights of Man are the waters we swim in, but the 18th century is where it all started.

It's hard to imagine the world as it was before that, dominated by the authority of the Church, when no thinking was encouraged outside of the box of orthodoxy.

It's almost as hard to imagine that century when everything changed, the century of the Enlightenment, but the excitement of those who were there, who had ideas about how to build a new world of thought as well as a new model of society, their excitement is palpable today.

At the heart of this, the Enlightenment, in France anyway, were two philosophers, Voltaire and Rousseau, and, we're realizing belatedly, a third man, Denis Diderot. In the Old World, the church was the guardian of truth and reserved the authority to judge on all matters.

In the new world, with humanity at the centre, truth and information were to be shared among all, for all to read and understand and argue about — and in the common language, not Latin.

Guests in the program:

Sophie Audidière , professor of Philosophy at the Université de Bougogne.

, professor of Philosophy at the Université de Bougogne. Andrew Curran, William Armstrong Professor of the Humanities at Wesleyan University. He's also the author of Diderot and the Art of Thinking Freely (Other Press 2019).





** This episode is part one of a two-part series. Part Two will broadcast on Monday, June 17.