Theatre has a unique power to transport us. Around The World in 80 Plays is an audio drama series mounted by Soulpepper Theatre Company.

The series takes listeners on a trip around the world with plays celebrating the global 'canon.' Over the course of 8 weeks you'll hear works from Indigenous Canada, India, Argentina, Iran, Nigeria, Italy, Russia and Jamaica.

And CBC Radio's IDEAS will be your guide on that journey with its own radio documentaries exploring the cultural and historical context from these countries. The companion pieces celebrate how these iconic plays intersect with contemporary Canadian multiculturalism. The series starts Wednesday April 21.

Moonlodge by Margo Kane

The Canadian one-woman play, Moonlodge was originally produced in the 1990s — when there were few Indigenous stories presented on stage. It's the story of Agnes, a young girl taken from her childhood home who embarks on a road trip of discovery across the United States. With humour and tragedy, the play tears at Indigenous stereotypes, and tells a story of identity and belonging, and how the past shapes the experience of Indigenous people today.

Listen and read more here