I tried to circumnavigate the globe, but ended up in lockdown on my sailboat

When Alan Mulholland got news of the coronavirus lockdown, he was 3,500 kilometres away from home — and living on a sailboat.

Mulholland had left his home in Summerside, P.E.I. last summer to circumnavigate the globe solo on his boat, Wave Rover.

But during a layover in the French Caribbean island of Martinique in order to repair his boat, he learned about the coronavirus coronavirus outbreak and realized he would have to change his plans.

Here is his story, as told to CBC Radio.

I'd describe myself as an adventurer and a sailor — not the other way around because there are so many better sailors out there. I did this almost entirely from a sense of adventure.

The boat itself, when I purchased it, was in really rough shape. It had leaks both above the waterline and below the waterline, so if it stayed in the water for any length of time, it was sinking.

Alan with his boat as he gets it ready for the water. (Wave Rover/Facebook)

This boat is 40 years old, and it really represented the thinking of designers and sailors four decades ago. It was small by their standards, and it's exceptionally small by today's standards. It was set up to sail on the Ottawa River, not to sail across an ocean.

But I realized I needed an adventure after my wife, Glenda, and I decided to sell our farm and move to the city.

We sold off the animals and moved to Summerside, P.E.I. That was the first time in my life where I didn't really have any real sense of purpose.

I've been very fortunate that I've always had passion toward all my endeavours, but I lacked it at that point as we moved into the city.

Before moving to Summerside, P.E.I., Alan lived on a farm with his wife, Glenda, and their animals. (Submitted by Alan Mulholland)

After a few months, Glenda, quite wisely, said to me, "You know, Alan, I think you need a boat."

(Later I would discover that what she had in mind was a kayak or a rowboat to get out into the bay. But instead, I took it as a license to get a sailboat.)

I said, "Yes, I'll buy an old wreck of a sailboat. I'll fix it up quickly and I'll get myself off on the Atlantic."

And that really was it. It's simple and it's probably a little trite, but that's how it all happened.

Sailing around the world

My initial plan was to sail the boat around the world, and I had a very good start into it.

I had crossed the Atlantic from Canada all the way to the Azores. From there I sailed it back across the Atlantic again using the very same route that Christopher Columbus would have taken.

I had every intention of going non-stop to the Panama Canal and getting through the canal to the Pacific Ocean.

Alan on the open seas. (Submitted by Alan Mulholland)

But on Jan. 12, about 800 miles from the Windward Islands of the Caribbean, where Martinique is located, I was hit by this rogue wave.

There was a partial moon and a clear sky that night, so the boat was well-lit on the inside. There was a bang and my eyes just popped open. The boat was picked up.

As the boat went up and moved on its side, the hatch slightly opened and then the boat descended. It was almost like someone had dropped the boat onto a hard surface — that was the boat hitting the water again.

I got my flashlight out, saw the amount of water that was in the boat, and started pumping the manual bilge pump, which is the only pump I had on board.

Finally, I got the boat steadied and steering itself again. Since it was so late and I was wet, I thought, "For safety considerations, I'll just do the rest of the assessment in a few hours."

The interior of the Wave Rover after Alan rebuilt it. (Submitted by Alan Mulholland)

With two broken ribs and a damaged boat, I made my way to the port in Martinique. I was there for a few days, and I found out that the repair would take a few weeks. While I was still contemplating that, that's when COVID-19 happened.

Sailors in lockdown

When COVID-19 happened — wow, the whole world changed, as everybody knows. But for sailors, with all the ports closed, you could not leave where you were. So my plans had changed.

Things didn't tighten up overnight on Martinique. Every week or two there, was another level of lockdown.

If you went to shore at a certain point, we had to have a note that was written that very day with the time that we were leaving and the place we were going. The note allowed you to go only to that place.

Alan takes a selfie as he prepares himself and Wave Rover to set sail from Martinique back to P.E.I. (Submitted by Alan Mulholland)

But the thing about Martinique being a French territory is they always have the very best wines and cheeses and food that France has to offer. So of all the places to be locked down during the pandemic, it wasn't too bad.

I was putting on considerable weight by the end. It was time to get back to sea because the food really was that good.

After four months of lockdown in Martinique, I was finally able to leave. Now that my plan to sail around the world was way off-schedule, I decided to sail home.

Heading home to P.E.I.

I wanted to get going as soon as possible, but I knew I had to wait until the North Atlantic storms had stopped. The trip from the Caribbean up to Canada is probably one of the top five most challenging passages you can make on the high seas.

Then on June 19, after 33 days on the water, I spotted the beautiful province of Prince Edward Island. (I didn't actually touch any land until I got to Charlottetown so that I could avoid quarantining in Canada.)

After six hours of waiting to be processed by the Canada Border Services Agency, I was able to jump ashore, embrace my wife, and the voyage was over.

Alan after arriving in Charlottetown, P.E.I., after a non-stop 33 days at sea. (Submitted by Alan Mulholland)

I'm so happy I went on this voyage. Not only did this invigorate my soul, it ignited my passion for life again. I came back to Canada with all this energy. I feel 20 years younger than the day I left. I have a clear vision of what I want to do in life.

When you're stuck in the middle of the preparation and all that, you don't take time to see the big picture.

But I do see the big picture now, and I'm so thankful that I had not just the desire, but the ability to do it.

