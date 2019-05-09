I found inner peace walking the Camino: This Happened To Me

This Happened to Me is a new video series from CBC Radio that explores the turning points in our lives — the moments that changed everything.

Margaret Lynch was living a good life, 25 years after she survived leukemia. She had friends, a career fundraising for the hospital that had saved her life, and a beautiful apartment. But she felt something was missing. At age 56, after two marriages, she found herself alone and decided to start dating.

After a painful breakup she decided she needed to do something for herself. So, she booked a trip to Spain to walk the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage.

Here's how that trip changed her life.