Halloween Spooktacular

Grade 10 was going to be Richard Kelly Kemick’s year. He’d transferred to a new high school and this, Richard thought, was the perfect opportunity to catapult himself into popularity by hosting a Halloween party in his parents’ suburban Calgary basement. Twenty years later and still lightly traumatized, Richard checks in with three former classmates to get their read on how the party went so completely off the rails. PLUS, For nearly 40 years, staff at the old CKUA radio station in downtown Edmonton have been describing ghostly encounters. The legend goes that the spirit of a former caretaker named “Sam” haunts the halls, and some employees swear it felt like he watched them as they worked. But can the Alberta Paranormal Investigators Society find a trace of ghostly Sam, and can a deep dive into the City of Edmonton Archives prove that a living Sam ever even existed?