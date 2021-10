Radio · Audio

Give Thanks

Many Canadians will celebrate Thanksgiving this weekend. Gratitude makes us happier, reduces stress, and makes us more optimistic. And we here at Frequencies believe in giving thanks every day. Today, you’ll hear many music makers telling us what they are most grateful for. Featured artists include: Mercedes Sosa, AHI, Zoon, Koffee, Susana Baca, Horsepowar, Khanvict and more…