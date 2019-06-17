Your Guide to Canada's Edible Pot Rules

The Canadian government has introduced rules around the sale of edibles and other weed products, like topicals. Sol Israel from The Leaf News walks us through what these new regulations look like, and his concerns that the introduction of legal edibles in the fall will lead to a lot of people becoming too intoxicated by accident. "Government regulation can only protect people so much from themselves," says Israel. "I guarantee you we are going to hear some stories in the media of someone taking too much of a cannabis edible and having a bad time."

