Skip to Main Content
Will the NHL concussion settlement change anything?
FRONT BURNER

Will the NHL concussion settlement change anything?

A tentative deal has been reached between the NHL and more than 300 players.
CBC News ·
Former Chicago Blackhawk Daniel Carcillo, seen here in 2013, has urged others not to take the settlement. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Listen to the full episode16:59

In 2013, a group of hockey players launched a lawsuit against the NHL alleging that the league failed to protect players from head injuries or warn them of the risk of playing. A tentative settlement between the NHL and more than 300 players has now been reached. Will this make players safer? And does it help the future of the league? TSN senior correspondent Rick Westhead explains.

Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.


Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us