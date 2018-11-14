FRONT BURNER
Will the NHL concussion settlement change anything?
A tentative deal has been reached between the NHL and more than 300 players.
In 2013, a group of hockey players launched a lawsuit against the NHL alleging that the league failed to protect players from head injuries or warn them of the risk of playing. A tentative settlement between the NHL and more than 300 players has now been reached. Will this make players safer? And does it help the future of the league? TSN senior correspondent Rick Westhead explains.
