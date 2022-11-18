Will the legal weed business be okay?

Front Burner 26:47 Will the legal weed business be okay?

A few days ago, Canopy Growth Corporation, one of weed's biggest players, announced significant cuts and the closure of its headquarters in Smith Falls, Ontario, resulting in 800 layoffs for the town's biggest employer.

Canopy reported a net loss of $267 million this quarter, bringing the struggling company's losses in the first three quarters of the year to $2.6 billion.

Today on Front Burner, Solomon Israel, a reporter with MJBizDaily, joins us to discuss the closure and what this means for a slowing cannabis industry.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify