Will the legal weed business be okay?
Last week, Canopy Growth Corporation, one of Canada’s biggest cannabis companies, announced 800 layoffs and the closure of its headquarters in Smith Falls, Ontario. Does this signal the end of an era in Canada’s legal weed industry?
Canopy reported a net loss of $267 million this quarter, bringing the struggling company's losses in the first three quarters of the year to $2.6 billion.
Today on Front Burner, Solomon Israel, a reporter with MJBizDaily, joins us to discuss the closure and what this means for a slowing cannabis industry.