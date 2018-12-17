Will Doug Ford's friend become Ontario's top cop?

"Ron Taverner shows up at Ford family barbecues. We see pictures of them together. They haven't made any secret of their friendship." CBC Queen's Park reporter Mike Crawley says there's been pushback against the recent appointment of Taverner, a friend of Ontario premier Doug Ford, to take over the provincial police force. One former OPP head has called the choice "a travesty." While the OPP launched investigations into figures close to the last two Ontario premiers, many worry Taverner's appointment could hurt the OPP's independence from political influence.

