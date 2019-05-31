Will Canada's new air travel protections actually help?
CBC National Business Correspondent Peter Armstrong on what you could be entitled to when your flight is delayed or your luggage is lost, according to Canada’s new air passenger protection regulations, and why some say they don’t go far enough.
Listen to the full episode20:15
This summer, Canada's new air passenger protection regulations will begin to come into effect.
The regulations apply to all flights to, from and within Canada, and include financial entitlements for problems like delayed flights and damaged luggage.
Today on Front Burner, CBC national business correspondent Peter Armstrong explains the new protections, which some critics say don't go far enough.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.