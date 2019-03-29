Will Boris Johnson be the next U.K. prime minister?

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May resigns as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7, but will stay on as a lame duck PM until her successor is chosen. Today on Front Burner, CBC's Europe correspondent Margaret Evans on who that successor might be, and what they'll have to grapple with as the country faces down Brexit: "It's a huge, huge mess in this country. People are angry, they're scared, they're tired of it."

