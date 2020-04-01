Why 'V' beats 'U' in the post-COVID economy
A big-picture look at COVID-19 and the economy with CBC senior business correspondent Peter Armstrong. How bad could it get? And what will a recovery look like?
By most measures, COVID-19 has devastated the global economy. But how much worse could it get? And what can be done to help it recover?
Today, CBC News senior business correspondent Peter Armstrong drops by to explain what's being done globally to keep the economy moving and what kind of outcomes could be in store for Canada and the world.
