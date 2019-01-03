Skip to Main Content
Why the U.S. government is still shut down
Why the U.S. government is still shut down

The United States government is entering the thirteenth day of a government shutdown that some predict will last for weeks. So how does this end? CBC correspondent Paul Hunter warns we are in uncharted territory. "There's no path out, and that's the problem right now."
President Donald Trump meets with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., not shown, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)
The United States government is entering the thirteenth day of a government shutdown that some predict will last for weeks. President Trump is demanding money for a border wall between the United States and Mexico, while the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is strongly opposed. So how does this end? CBC correspondent Paul Hunter warns we are in uncharted territory. "All bets are probably off with this administration," says Hunter. "There's no path out, and that's the problem right now." 

