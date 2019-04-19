Why the Mueller report doesn't exonerate Trump for obstruction
The Mueller report included many details about attempted meddling by Russian agents in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and possible obstruction of the special counsel’s investigation by President Donald Trump. CBC’s Washington correspondent Keith Boag walks us through it.
Listen to the full episode20:25
The Mueller report identified a series of episodes involving U.S. President Donald Trump that the special counsel considered potential obstructions of justice. But Robert Mueller chose to not charge Trump with a crime. CBC's Washington correspondent Keith Boag walks us through the long-anticipated report.
Subscribe to Front Burner in your favourite podcast app.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.