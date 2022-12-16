Content
Why the Alberta election race is neck and neck

As the writs are dropping in the 2023 Alberta provincial election, the race between two women who both know what it’s like to be premier of the province, Rachel Notley and Danielle Smith, is shaping up to be very close.
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, leader of the United Conservative Party, both have a good shot at winning the provincial election, May 29, 2023. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press, Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
Two women who have both served as Alberta premier are the leading candidates in a tight race to run the province. The United Conservative Party's Danielle Smith, is facing rival Rachel Notley of the NDP. Elise von Scheel, provincial affairs reporter for CBC Calgary, explains why the race is shaping up to be a very close one. And how the changing demographics of Calgary could be a huge factor.

