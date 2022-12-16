Why the Alberta election race is neck and neck

Two women who have both served as Alberta premier are the leading candidates in a tight race to run the province. The United Conservative Party's Danielle Smith, is facing rival Rachel Notley of the NDP. Elise von Scheel, provincial affairs reporter for CBC Calgary, explains why the race is shaping up to be a very close one. And how the changing demographics of Calgary could be a huge factor.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify