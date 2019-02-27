Why R. Kelly's Charges Were a Long Time Coming

For decades, R. Kelly has been dogged by allegations that he violated underage girls and, women. Then in January, a documentary series came out called Surviving R. Kelly, which made waves for its interviews with many women who claim to be victims of the 52-year-old singer. Now Kelly is facing ten charges of aggravated sexual assault and jail time if convicted. "The reckoning we're having with this case is an opportunity for all of us...to work through the shame of maybe having supported him and looked the other way," says The Ringer's music critic Lindsay Zoladz.

