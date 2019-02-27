Skip to Main Content
Why R. Kelly's Charges Were a Long Time Coming
Why R. Kelly's Charges Were a Long Time Coming

After years of allegations, singer R. Kelly faces ten charges of aggravated sexual assault. Music critic Lindsay Zoladz talks about the case, and why #metoo has moved more slowly in the music industry.
In this photo taken and released by the Chicago Police Dept., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, R&B singer R. Kelly is photographed during booking at a police station in Chicago, Il. R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves, is due in court Saturday after being charged with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Chicago Police Dept. via AP) (Chicago Police Dept. via AP)
For decades, R. Kelly has been dogged by allegations that he violated underage girls and, women. Then in January, a documentary series came out called Surviving R. Kelly, which made waves for its interviews with many women who claim to be victims of the 52-year-old singer. Now Kelly is facing ten charges of aggravated sexual assault and jail time if convicted. "The reckoning we're having with this case is an opportunity for all of us...to work through the shame of maybe having supported him and looked the other way," says The Ringer's music critic Lindsay Zoladz.

