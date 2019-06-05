Why Kawhi Leonard is more than just a stoic NBA superstar
Today on Front Burner, as the Toronto Raptors gear up to face the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA finals, sports writer Alex Wong reports on the life and career of star player Kawhi Leonard.
Listen to the full episode25:20
The Toronto Raptors face the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight. It's an exciting time for fans of Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard.
Today on Front Burner, freelance sports writer Alex Wong helps us understand the man behind the calm exterior and shares his thoughts on whether Leonard will stay in Canada when this historic series ends.
