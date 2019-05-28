Why Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott are running for re-election as Independent MPs
Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott are advocating for a less partisan political system and will run as Independent candidates in the next election. Co-host of CBC’s The National, Rosemary Barton, explains why they’re doing it and what challenges might be ahead for them.
Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott say they want to make Canada's political system less partisan. The two were once star members of Justin Trudeau's cabinet. In the aftermath of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, they resigned from cabinet and were later kicked out of the Liberal caucus. On Monday, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott announced that they'll run as Independent candidates in the fall election campaign. But how realistic is their vision of a politics with less partisanship? Co-host of CBC's The National, Rosemary Barton, breaks it down.
