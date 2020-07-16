Why B.C.'s former health officer wants to produce legal heroin

British Columbia's former provincial health officer, Dr. Perry Kendall, has been a harm-reduction advocate for decades. Now, he's planning to launch a company to produce a domestic supply of affordable, legal and pharmaceutical-grade heroin to be used "as a medication for therapy and treatment, but also … to try and cut down the number of unfortunate and preventable deaths that we're currently seeing."

Today on Front Burner, a conversation with Kendall about a safer supply of drugs and the overdose crisis.