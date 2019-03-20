Who will take on Trump in 2020?

The list of Democrats hoping to be the presidential candidate in 2020 is getting more crowded by the day. Along with the sheer number of candidates, the party is also grappling with its identity as it tries to defeat Donald Trump. While Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders want to move the party further to left, others are more centrist and could appeal more to Trump's base. With a dozen primary debates already planned, CBC Washington reporter Lyndsay Duncombe breaks down the wide range of candidates.

