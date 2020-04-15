WHO under fire as U.S. halts funding
As President Donald Trump halts U.S. funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of COVID-19, we take a closer look at the UN body, its track record and its limitations.
U.S. President Donald Trump has put the World Health Organization in the crosshairs, announcing Tuesday the U.S. would halt funding, accusing the agency of mismanaging the coronavirus crisis by being too deferential to China.
Today on Front Burner, we take a closer look at the UN body, the organization's track record and its limitations, with Guardian science writer Stephen Buranyi.