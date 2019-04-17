Who is Jason Kenney, Alberta's next premier?
The United Conservative Party’s Jason Kenney will be Alberta’s next premier. Today on Front Burner, CBC Calgary’s Allison Dempster breaks down last night’s election results, and Maclean's journalist Paul Wells takes a deep look at Jason Kenney's career.
Listen to the full episode32:25
Jason Kenney will be Alberta's next premier after leading the United Conservative Party to a majority government in the province. Today on Front Burner, CBC Calgary's Allison Dempster breaks down last night's election results, and Maclean's writer Paul Wells shares a deep look at Jason Kenney's career so far, and how he came to be a driving force behind conservative political ideas in this country.
Subscribe to Front Burner in your favourite podcast app.