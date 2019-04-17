Who is Jason Kenney, Alberta's next premier?

Jason Kenney will be Alberta's next premier after leading the United Conservative Party to a majority government in the province. Today on Front Burner, CBC Calgary's Allison Dempster breaks down last night's election results, and Maclean's writer Paul Wells shares a deep look at Jason Kenney's career so far, and how he came to be a driving force behind conservative political ideas in this country.

Subscribe to Front Burner in your favourite podcast app.

