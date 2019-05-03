Skip to Main Content
Who gets to compete in women's sports?
Front Burner

Today on Front Burner, bioethicist Katrina Karkazis helps us understand why Caster Semenya’s fight to run competitively with naturally-occurring high testosterone levels has huge implications on the future of women’s sports.
TOPSHOT - South Africa's Caster Semenya competes in the athletics women's 1500m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 10, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAEED KHAN (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images)
Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya, from South Africa, has lost her appeal against proposed rules from track's governing body that require some female runners to lower their naturally high testosterone levels. It's a ruling that's expected to have huge implications on the future of women's sports. Today on Front Burner, Katrina Karkazis helps us understand why. She's a bioethicist who's been studying the regulation of hormone levels in women's elite sports for years.

