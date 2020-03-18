Who gets the coronavirus test, and why

Public health bodies like the World Health Organization tell us that widespread testing for the coronavirus is key to fighting the pandemic. But we're also hearing that some provinces are planning to tighten criteria for who can get tested. Today on Front Burner, we speak to infectious disease specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti about the testing strategy being used across Canada and how effective it is in flattening the curve.

