Who gets the coronavirus test, and why
Widespread testing is key to fighting COVID-19. But some provinces are tightening criteria for who can get tested. As more confirmed cases surface, Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti explains how coronavirus testing is working in Canada.
Listen to the full episode21:18
Public health bodies like the World Health Organization tell us that widespread testing for the coronavirus is key to fighting the pandemic. But we're also hearing that some provinces are planning to tighten criteria for who can get tested. Today on Front Burner, we speak to infectious disease specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti about the testing strategy being used across Canada and how effective it is in flattening the curve.
