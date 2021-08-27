Where the major parties stand on housing affordability

Housing affordability is a huge issue for many Canadian voters in the upcoming federal election. All the major parties have released platforms addressing the issue. Today on Front Burner, Jayme Poisson speaks with senior director at the Smart Prosperity Institute Mike Moffatt about what the Liberal, Conservative and NDP platforms say, and what impact they might actually have on helping Canadians buy or rent a home.

