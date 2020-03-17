When social distancing is a matter of life and death
Andrew Gurza lives with cerebral palsy and is vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19. He explains why social distancing is a deadly serious issue for him.
Listen to the full episode23:02
Government and public health officials are urging Canadians to practise social distancing. But what, exactly, does that mean?
We speak to a man with cerebral palsy who says that for him, social distancing could make the difference between life and death. Then, a public health expert answers some of our questions about how to do social distancing right.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.