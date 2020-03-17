Skip to Main Content
When social distancing is a matter of life and death
Front Burner

Andrew Gurza lives with cerebral palsy and is vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19. He explains why social distancing is a deadly serious issue for him.
Toronto-based Andrew Gurza, a disability awareness consultant and host of the podcast Disability After Dark, has cerebral palsy. His condition could make him seriously vulnerable if he were to contract COVID-19. (Alice Xue)
Government and public health officials are urging Canadians to practise social distancing. But what, exactly, does that mean? 

We speak to a man with cerebral palsy who says that for him, social distancing could make the difference between life and death. Then, a public health expert answers some of our questions about how to do social distancing right.

