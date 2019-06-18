What would it take for Canada to meet its climate targets?
Today on Front Burner, CBC’s Connie Walker explains what climate modelling tells us about Canada’s plan to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases to reach its Paris targets.
The federal government has already admitted that it probably won't be able to meet its targets under the Paris Agreement, the international pact Canada signed promising to significantly reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.
As part of a new CBC News project called In Our Backyard, reporter Connie Walker has been using climate modelling to investigate different policy options to find out what it would actually take for Canada to meet its goals.
Today on Front Burner, she shares her findings.
