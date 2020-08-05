What Trump's threat to ban TikTok means for its users

U.S. President Donald Trump put TikTok on the clock this week.

On Monday, Trump said that if Microsoft, or another U.S company doesn't take control of the Chinese-owned TikTok by September 15th - he'll shut down the hugely popular social media app in the U.S.

Trump's administration has expressed concerns about China's influence and potential to demand data collected from the app - concerns that have also weighed on the diverse communities who use it. Today on Front Burner, MIT Technology Review senior editor Abby Ohlheiser tells us how TikTok users are grappling with the newest threats to their platform, and what's at stake for them.

