What's the future for global climate action?

It's been a devastating summer of climate events in Canada, and the world. Canada saw its worst wildfire season on record, and the country was abnormally dry. There were also dramatic floods: on July 21st, Halifax got three months worth of rain in 24 hours.

That's the backdrop for the large-scale global climate action protests we saw this past weekend.

Arno Kopecky is a longtime environmental journalist who attended the protests in Vancouver.

After this summer, he decided that he wouldn't just write about the environment, and the dangers it faces … he wanted to be part of trying to save it.

Today on Front Burner, he'll share what led to that decision, the challenges facing the climate action movement, and what it means to figure out how to respond in the face of escalating climate change.

