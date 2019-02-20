FRONT BURNER
What does United We Roll stand for?
CBC's David Common and Rosemary Barton explain the complicated politics around the controversial pro-pipeline protest.
Listen to the full episode25:59
On Tuesday a convoy of trucks arrived in Ottawa. The rolling protest is driven by Canadians who want pipelines, hate carbon taxes and are calling for more help for the Alberta economy. But there is another element: some in the group have also been protesting immigration and using hateful, racist, language.
Today on Front Burner, CBC's David Common and Rosemary Barton explain the complicated politics around this protest.
