FRONT BURNER
What does $1.6B in federal cash mean for the oil and gas sector?
CBC's Peter Armstrong explains what $1.6 billion in federal support could for the oil and gas sector, and the entire Canadian economy.
"People are frustrated and they're upset and frankly, they're scared," says CBC business correspondent Peter Armstrong about workers in the oil and gas industry following months of record-low oil prices. On Tuesday the Canadian government announced a $1.6 billion support package for the struggling energy sector. Today on Front Burner, Armstrong explains what's at stake for Canada's oil patch and breaks down how far the funds will really go.
