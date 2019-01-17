Skip to Main Content
Wet'suwet'en protests highlight Indigenous pipeline divide
Following protests over the arrest of 14 people at a pipeline blockade on Wet'suwet'en territory, CBC reporter Chantelle Bellrichard explains why the Coastal GasLink pipeline is dividing a number of B.C. Indigenous communities.
Cities across the country have been rallying in support for the Wet'suwet'en First Nation, after 14 members were arrested for protesting a natural gas pipeline on their territory. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
"This reopened some deep, deep wounds in this country."

The debate over a natural gas pipeline in Wet'suwet'en territory continues this week following protests over the arrest of 14 people at a blockade in the remote B.C. community. CBC reporter Chantelle Bellrichard recounts the moment the RCMP broke the barricade and explains why a pipeline project is dividing a number of B.C. Indigenous groups.​

