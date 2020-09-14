WE Charity's rise to prominence — and unexpected fall

Back in 1995, a 12-year-old in Thornhill, Ont., was so moved by a newspaper story about the death of a boy in Pakistan who fought against child labour that he created a charity called Free the Children.

Craig Kielburger, along with his brother Marc, went on to create a mass movement of youth activism. But 25 years later, and following a political controversy related to a student volunteer grant program, the Kielburgers announced they were stepping down and closing the Canadian arm of WE Charity.

Today, Marie-Danielle Smith and Jason Markusoff of Maclean's magazine report on the stratospheric rise — and the unexpected fall — of WE.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify