Wagner Group: Putin's 'shadow private army'

Wagner Group is a private army that's been violently advancing Russian interests internationally – but in the shadows – for years.

Now as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled, the fighters-for-hire have taken centre stage to fight on Russia's side. The mercenaries have been involved in some of the bloodiest battles of the entire war.

Mary Ilyushina is a reporter covering Russia for the Washington Post. Today on Front Burner, she joins guest host Jodie Martinson to explain the evolution, and growing influence, of the Wagner Group in Russia and other parts of the world.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify