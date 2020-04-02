Voices from inside: COVID-19 in Canada's prisons
On today’s Front Burner, host Jayme Poission talks to freelance journalist Justin Ling, about what the provinces and the federal government can do to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak that could not only endanger the lives of Canada’s prisoners, but the rest of society.
Listen to the full episode24:21
For weeks, inmates, correctional officers and penal reform advocates have been sounding the alarm that Canada's prisons are sorely underprepared for the arrival of COVID-19. Canada's chief public health officer, Dr Theresa Tam, has called correctional facilities a "high-risk setting" in which a mass infection could have grave consequences.
Three inmates and 18 employees in federal institutions have tested positive for the coronavirus, as have an inmate and a guard at the Toronto South Detention Centre. On today's Front Burner, freelance reporter Justin Ling walks us through how the government can stave off a prison outbreak, protecting both inmates and society at large.
