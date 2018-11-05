FRONT BURNER
Vancouver's complicated relationship with Chinese money
Bloomberg's Vancouver bureau chief Natalie Obiko Pearson on Vancouver's long and complicated history with Chinese investment.
Listen to the full episode16:42
Solving Vancouver's "long, deep and complicated" relationship with Chinese money will be key to the city's future, says Bloomberg's Vancouver bureau chief Natalie Obiko Pearson. She brings some insight into the affordability crisis facing Kennedy Stewart, who begins his new job as Vancouver mayor today.
