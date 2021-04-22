Universal child care: Is it for real this time?

Canadians have been calling for a national, affordable child care program for half a century. And for nearly that long — since back when Pierre Elliot Trudeau was prime minister — governments have been looking into the idea and making promises.

Now, the Liberals have pledged billions of dollars for child care. Is this finally the moment that the idea becomes reality?

Martha Friendly, executive director of the Childcare Resource and Research Unit, joins us for a look at the long, winding road toward universal child care in Canada.

