Understanding the Sri Lankan attacks

Ever since Sri Lanka was hit by eight co-ordinated bomb blasts, there have been questions about who could be behind an act of terrorism that targeted churches and hotels and left more than 320 people dead. While a local group was initially blamed, ISIS is now claiming responsibility. Sri Lanka's prime minister says there is some evidence linking the attacks to ISIS.

Today on Front Burner, Amar Amarasingam, senior research fellow at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, breaks down what led up to this attack and explains why he fears that local divisions have been exploited by forces outside Sri Lanka's borders.