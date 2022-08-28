Two Afghans on their frustrated efforts to come to Canada

Front Burner 28:12 Two Afghans on their frustrated efforts to come to Canada

It's been just over a year since the last Canadian plane airlifting people out of Afghanistan left Kabul in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, this country has successfully resettled more than 17,600 Afghans since August 2021 — and the government has committed to resettle 40,000. But many who helped Canadians during the war are still stuck there.

Today, two Afghans explain the dangers they now find themselves in because of their previous work with Canadians, and their frustrations in trying to come to Canada. Plus, a Canadian veteran on his efforts to help Afghans through the complicated process.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify