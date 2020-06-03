Skip to Main Content
Trump's response in an unprecedented time
Demonstrations across the U.S. protesting the death of George Floyd coincide with a pandemic and an economic crisis. Today, how Donald Trump is responding to this critical moment, and what lies ahead as the November election date looms.
U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Demonstrations across the U.S. protesting the death of George Floyd are coinciding with a pandemic and an economic crisis. And it's a moment when many Americans are calling on the president for leadership.

Keith Boag, a longtime political correspondent and a contributor to the CBC News on U.S. politics, joins us to talk about how Donald Trump is responding to this critical moment — and what lies ahead as the November election date looms.

