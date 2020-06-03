Trump's response in an unprecedented time

Demonstrations across the U.S. protesting the death of George Floyd are coinciding with a pandemic and an economic crisis. And it's a moment when many Americans are calling on the president for leadership.

Keith Boag, a longtime political correspondent and a contributor to the CBC News on U.S. politics, joins us to talk about how Donald Trump is responding to this critical moment — and what lies ahead as the November election date looms.

