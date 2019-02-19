FRONT BURNER
Trudeau's right-hand man resigns amid SNC-Lavalin scandal
CBC Parliamentary reporter John Paul Tasker explains why Justin Trudeau's most powerful adviser—and longtime friend— would resign while denying any wrongdoing in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.
Listen to the full episode16:34
On Monday afternoon one of the most powerful men in Ottawa resigned.
Following allegations of political interference in a court case involving engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, Gerald Butts stepped aside as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.
Today on Front Burner, CBC Parliamentary reporter John Paul Tasker explains why Justin Trudeau's most senior adviser—and longtime friend—would resign while denying any wrongdoing.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.