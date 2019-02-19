Skip to Main Content
Trudeau's right-hand man resigns amid SNC-Lavalin scandal
CBC Parliamentary reporter John Paul Tasker explains why Justin Trudeau's most powerful adviser—and longtime friend— would resign while denying any wrongdoing in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.
Gerald Butts, former senior political adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)
On Monday afternoon one of the most powerful men in Ottawa resigned.

Following allegations of political interference in a court case involving engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, Gerald Butts stepped aside as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Today on Front Burner, CBC Parliamentary reporter John Paul Tasker explains why Justin Trudeau's most senior adviser—and longtime friend—would resign while denying any wrongdoing.

