Front Burner

Trudeau's chief adviser grilled over sexual misconduct in the military

The prime minister’s most senior adviser has been called to task about who knew what, and when, regarding allegations of sexual misconduct against the former head of the Canadian Forces. CBC senior defence writer Murray Brewster shares his analysis.
CBC News ·
Katie Telford, chief of staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appears on a screen as she attends a House of Commons defence committee meeting on sexual misconduct in the armed forces in Ottawa Friday May 7, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
If you've been listening to the show over the last few months you know we've been doing a lot of coverage on the sexual misconduct crisis in the military.

On Friday, the prime minister's chief of staff, Katie Telford, appeared before a parliamentary committee to testify about her knowledge of an allegation of sexual misconduct against the former chief of defence staff, Jonathan Vance, that was raised in 2018.

Today, CBC senior defence writer Murray Brewster joins Front Burner to cover the latest in this ongoing investigation and to report on the latest chapter in the broader crisis of sexual misconduct in the military.

