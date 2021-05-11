Trudeau's chief adviser grilled over sexual misconduct in the military

If you've been listening to the show over the last few months you know we've been doing a lot of coverage on the sexual misconduct crisis in the military.

On Friday, the prime minister's chief of staff, Katie Telford, appeared before a parliamentary committee to testify about her knowledge of an allegation of sexual misconduct against the former chief of defence staff, Jonathan Vance, that was raised in 2018.

Today, CBC senior defence writer Murray Brewster joins Front Burner to cover the latest in this ongoing investigation and to report on the latest chapter in the broader crisis of sexual misconduct in the military.

