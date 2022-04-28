Trouble in the Magic Kingdom: Florida vs. Disney
Disney World’s special tax status could end after state lawmakers in Florida voted to revoke it following the company’s opposition to what critics call the "Don’t Say Gay" law.
Disney is in a battle with Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis over a recently passed education bill that critics call the "Don't Say Gay" law.
After Disney's CEO spoke out against it, state lawmakers revoked the theme park's special tax status that it has held for more than half a century. Today on Front Burner, New York Times reporter Brooks Barnes explains how this became the latest flash point in America's ongoing culture wars.