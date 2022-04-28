Skip to Main Content
Trouble in the Magic Kingdom: Florida vs. Disney

Disney World’s special tax status could end after state lawmakers in Florida voted to revoke it following the company’s opposition to what critics call the "Don’t Say Gay" law.
The Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is seen at the theme park, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney workers plan walkout to protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill. (John Raoux/The Associated Press)
Front Burner24:28Trouble in the Magic Kingdom: Florida vs. Disney

Disney is in a battle with Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis over a recently passed education bill that critics call the "Don't Say Gay" law. 

After Disney's CEO spoke out against it, state lawmakers revoked the theme park's special tax status that it has held for more than half a century. Today on Front Burner, New York Times reporter Brooks Barnes explains how this became the latest flash point in America's ongoing culture wars. 

