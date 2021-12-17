Toxic tailings: Oilsands water could be released

Extracting bitumen from Alberta's oilsands requires water — lots of it. And for decades, oilsands companies in Canada were banned from releasing the used water back into the environment. So as the industry skyrocketed, the reservoirs of water grew.

There are now more than 1.4 trillion litres of toxic wastewater stored in these tailings ponds. Experts say that could be a disaster waiting to happen.

The federal government is working on regulations that would eventually allow companies to treat and release the water back into rivers and lakes. Business reporter Kyle Bakx explains why some are questioning the safety of that plan — while others say it's absolutely necessary.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify