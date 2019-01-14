FRONT BURNER
Three views on Maxime Bernier
What’s the new federal People’s Party about? We speak with three Canadians who attended a Maxime Bernier rally in Toronto to find out what drew them there and if they have any concerns about his more controversial messages.
Maxime Bernier says the People's Party of Canada will be on the ballot across the country in the upcoming federal election. But for a lot of people, the new fiscally-conservative libertarian party is still a big mystery. To find out more, we went to one of his political rallies and spoke to three Canadians who showed up to hear the former cabinet minister speak.
