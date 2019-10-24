The view from the conflict zone in Syria

After the United States withdrew troops from Northern Syria, the area has been afflicted by violence. The Turkish military began shelling the Kurds living there, and a prominent Syria Kurdish politician was murdered in what Amnesty International has called a war crime. Hundreds of thousands of Kurds have fled the country. On Wednesday, Donald Trump announced a permanent ceasefire on the Syrian border with Turkey, but there are questions if it can be a stable peace. The CBC's Margaret Evans was in Northern Syria last week, and joins us to discuss the human toll of the conflict. "The dream of an autonomous Kurdish zone in Syria might be over," says Evans.

Subscribe to Front Burner in your favourite podcast app.

