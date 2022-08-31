The verbal ambush of Chrystia Freeland and political anger in Canada

On Friday, a man in Grande Prairie, Alta., accosted Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and swore at her repeatedly as she entered the city hall building.

A video of the incident, posted online, shows the man yelling at Freeland, calling her a "f--king bitch" and a traitor, and following her in close proximity as she boards an elevator.

RCMP say they are investigating the altercation, which has provoked widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum. And it's also sparked broader conversations about the increasing sense of danger many politicians are feeling of late when interacting with the public — particularly in an era when the spread of conspiracy theories and disinformation are on the rise.

It's also raising questions about the line between when yelling at a politician is a dangerous or destructive act — and when it's an expression of a healthy democracy.

Today, we break it all down with Aaron Wherry, a senior writer with CBC's Parliament Hill bureau.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify